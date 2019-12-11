Glenn Maxwell Announces Much-awaited Cricket Comeback In THIS Upcoming Tournament

Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will finally be back into mainstream cricket in December. Maxwell will retain his captaincy with the Melbourne Stars and will lead the side in their BBL opener later this month. The Victorian had taken a break from cricket in October citing mental health issues.

Glenn Maxwell begins a conversation about mental health

Glenn Maxwell took a break from cricket in October after facing some mental health issues. His break sparked other cricketers like Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski to withdraw from the game for similar reasons too. Due to these developments, a conversation began around the topic of mental health in cricket with players like Virat Kohli, Steve Waugh and Brian Lara creating awareness about the issue. A lot was speculated about Maxwell's return and fans got excited when Maxwell was declared as a part of the 2020 IPL Auction. Now, we finally have confirmation on Maxwell's return.

Last week, reports started emerging of Maxwell training with the Victoria side. According to reports, Maxwell volunteered to play for the Victoria side in domestic cricket but was not picked in the final XI. It is now being reported that he will return to action in the Big Bash League where he will captain his side, Melbourne Stars. Maxwell led the side into the finals in the last season of the BBL.

Glenn Maxwell's illustrious T20 career

The BBL countdown continues Stars family 💚 pic.twitter.com/4uIyTAPIWA — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 2, 2019

The batting all-rounder is one of the world's biggest T20 properties and will be looking to win his side a BBL trophy. He has scored 1447 runs in 57 BBL matches. Maxwell will also be up for grabs at the 2020 IPL Auction. He has a good record in the IPL where he has scored 1397 runs in 69 matches. The Melbourne Stars meet the Brisbane Heat in the opening game on December 20.

