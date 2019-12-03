The Debate
IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins Among Top Bracket Of ₹2 Crore

Cricket News

Big cricketing names like Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, and Dale Steyn have enlisted themselves for a base price of ₹2 crores for IPL 2020 Auctions.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction, the BCCI has announced that a total of 971 players have registered themselves for the December auctions. The BCCI will now shortlist the players according to franchise interest and prepare the final list of cricketers who will be presented in the Auction at Kolkata. One of the biggest surprises coming from the players' list is that Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc and England Test captain Joe Root have opted out of the 2020 IPL. Glenn Maxwell will also be a part of the 2020 Auction.

Big names up for grabs

According to reports, players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have listed themselves for a base price of ₹2 crores. Because of this year's World Cup, a lot of Australian players did not participate in the 2019 IPL and will be re-available for a new signing at this auction. Glenn Maxwell, who took a break to take care of his mental health, has enlisted himself in the Auction as well.

The top-tier players

The players who have listed themselves for a base price of ₹2 crores are:

  • Pat Cummins - 17 IPL wickets
  • Josh Hazlewood - No IPL matches yet
  • Chris Lynn - 1280 IPL runs
  • Mitchell Marsh - 34 IPL wickets
  • Glenn Maxwell - 1397 IPL runs
  • Dale Steyn - 96 IPL wickets
  • Angelo Mathews - 724 IPL runs and 27 wickets

The players who have listed themselves for a base price of ₹1.5 crore are:

  • Robin Uthappa - 4411 IPL runs
  • Shaun Marsh - 2477 IPL runs
  • Kane Richardson - 18 IPL wickets
  • Eoin Morgan - 854 IPL runs
  • Jason Roy - 179 IPL runs
  • Chris Woakes - 25 IPL wickets
  • David Willey - 2 IPL wickets
  • Chris Morris - 517 IPL runs and 69 wickets

Fund Availability

Ahead of the Auctions, here are the individual purses that each team has:

  • Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.60 crore
  • Delhi Capitals - ₹27.85 crore
  • Kings XI Punjab - ₹42.70 crore
  • Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹35.65 crore
  • Mumbai Indians - ₹13.05 crore
  • Rajasthan Royals - ₹28.90 crore
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹27.90 crore
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹17.00 crore

Published:
