IPL 2020 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins Among Top Bracket Of ₹2 Crore

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction, the BCCI has announced that a total of 971 players have registered themselves for the December auctions. The BCCI will now shortlist the players according to franchise interest and prepare the final list of cricketers who will be presented in the Auction at Kolkata. One of the biggest surprises coming from the players' list is that Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc and England Test captain Joe Root have opted out of the 2020 IPL. Glenn Maxwell will also be a part of the 2020 Auction.

Big names up for grabs

According to reports, players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have listed themselves for a base price of ₹2 crores. Because of this year's World Cup, a lot of Australian players did not participate in the 2019 IPL and will be re-available for a new signing at this auction. Glenn Maxwell, who took a break to take care of his mental health, has enlisted himself in the Auction as well.

The top-tier players

The players who have listed themselves for a base price of ₹2 crores are:

Pat Cummins - 17 IPL wickets

Josh Hazlewood - No IPL matches yet

Chris Lynn - 1280 IPL runs

Mitchell Marsh - 34 IPL wickets

Glenn Maxwell - 1397 IPL runs

Dale Steyn - 96 IPL wickets

Angelo Mathews - 724 IPL runs and 27 wickets

The players who have listed themselves for a base price of ₹1.5 crore are:

Robin Uthappa - 4411 IPL runs

Shaun Marsh - 2477 IPL runs

Kane Richardson - 18 IPL wickets

Eoin Morgan - 854 IPL runs

Jason Roy - 179 IPL runs

Chris Woakes - 25 IPL wickets

David Willey - 2 IPL wickets

Chris Morris - 517 IPL runs and 69 wickets

Fund Availability

Ahead of the Auctions, here are the individual purses that each team has:

Chennai Super Kings - ₹14.60 crore

Delhi Capitals - ₹27.85 crore

Kings XI Punjab - ₹42.70 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹35.65 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹13.05 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹28.90 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹27.90 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹17.00 crore

