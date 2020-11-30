Glenn Maxwell's Switch Hits 'annoying', Shot Should Be Banned From Cricket: Ian Chappell

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Sunday put up a spectacular show during India vs Australia 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney. The right-hander played a blistering knock of 63 off just 29 balls which comprised four boundaries and as many maximums. His exceptional knock at the death helped Australia reach a massive total of 389/4 at the end of their fifty overs.

Ian Chappell deems Glenn Maxwell switch hit as 'unfair'

Maxwell came to bat in the 42nd over with the scoreboard reading 292/3. The stage was ideal for Maxwell, who is known to explode at the end with his ferocious batting. The Victorian lad did not disappoint as he took Indian bowlers to the cleaners from the word go. Maxwell's knock had shots hit all over the park. From his famous and audacious reverse flicks to his fiery slog sweeps, the Australian enthralled the cricketing community with his unorthodox stroke-play.

However, Maxwell switch hit and reverse flick shots haven't gone down well with former Australian captain Ian Chappell as he said that hitting those kinds of shots was unfair and should be illegal. While speaking on Wide World of Sports, Chappell said that he'd prefer to see a contest rather than batting exhibitions. He said that switch-hitting is very skilful, some of it is amazingly skilful but it's not fair.

Chappell said that the bowlers have to tell the umpire how and which side they're going to bowl from. On the other hand, a batsman who lines up as a right-hander can become a left-hander before the ball has been delivered which he said was unfair because as the fielding captain, he is setting the field for the right-hander.

Chappell reckoned that one of the main reasons why Maxwell is becoming a left-hander is so that he can take advantage of those field placings. He added that he'd love the administrators who made those laws to explain to him how that's fair. Chappell also expressed his frustration saying that he can't believe the players don't get upset about it. The Australian veteran stated that if he is the captain, he'd take the ball himself and tell the umpire that he is bowling right-arm over the wicket but then he is going to run in and bowl from around it.

Chappell added that the umpire will obviously complain but he would respond by asking him to stop the batsman from doing something that is totally unfair in the first place. Chappell opined that if the administrators aren't smart enough to change it, then he will take the law into his own hands.

According to Chappell, if the batsman changes the order of his hands or his feet as the bowler runs it, then it's should be deemed as an illegal shot. The 77-year old reiterated that if the batsman's right-handed and wants to play switch-hit [in advance of the bowler running in], any bowler who is good at his job will say, 'Go for your life, mate, I'll take my chances'.

However, Chappell said that when he completely becomes the opposite-handed batsman to what he faces up as then it's not fair. According to Chappell, if the batsman's good enough to do it by excellent footwork or whatever other means he can devise, he doesn't have a problem with it but when it's blatantly unfair, he said it really annoys him.

Notably, Maxwell had an awful stint with Punjab in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. The Maxwell stats in the IPL were abysmal as he scored only 108 runs in 11 innings at a dismal average of 15.42 and a below-par strike-rate of 101.88. Moreover, he didn't hit a single six during the tournament. However, the Australian returned to sensational form as soon as he donned his national jersey. In the first ODI, the right-hander played a quick cameo of 45 off 19 balls and followed it up with another impressive knock in the second ODI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maxwell will want to carry his form in India vs Australia 3rd ODI which is set to be played in Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. The live action of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI will commence at 9:10 AM (IST). While the hosts will play to secure a clean sweep, the visitors will look to save their pride by avoiding a whitewash.

SOURCE: ICC TWITTER

