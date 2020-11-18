Glenn McGrath Identifies Australia's 'X-factor' That Might Trouble India In Test Series

As India gear up to lock horns with Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, veteran speedster Glenn McGrath has identified the 'X-factor' of the host team which tilts the tables slightly in their favour. Heaping praise on Australia's pace battery, McGrath stressed on the significance of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the squad but remarked that Mitchell Starc has got the X-factor and can also pick four-five wickets at a go. However, the legendary pacer did not discount the Indian pace attack and added that the trio of Bumrah, Shami and Yadav are tough to beat when on fire.

Speaking of the Australian wickets in a media interaction, McGrath stated that they do not have the same pace and bounce as they would earlier. He highlighted that fear factor was more about pace and bounce in Australia, which is quicker than in India. However, he added that the last series win in Australia in 2019-20 would give India a lot of confidence.

Praising India's pace attack, McGrath said, "Umesh Yadav’s got raw pace, Mohammed Shami has great control and swings the ball both ways and Bumrah is just class. He has great mental strength. His second and third spells are just as quick as his first. You have guys who, if on fire, are tough to beat.”

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

