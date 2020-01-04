The Debate
Glenn Or Genius Maxwell? Skipper Hits Bulls Eye As He Predicts The Right Spot Of Catch

Cricket News

The incident happened in the third over of the first innings when Glenn Maxwell was mic'd up after the Stars won the toss and put Renegades to bat first

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell, who recently returned to cricket after his break due to mental health issues, stunned everyone with his on-point prediction on Saturday in the Big Bash League game against Melbourne Renegades. The incident happened in the third over of the first innings when the skipper was mic'd up after the Stars won the toss and put Renegades to bat first.

Maxwell's spot-on prediction

Maxwell while speaking to the commentators on-air was asked how he would bowl to Sam Harper who was on strike and just hit a boundary on the previous delivery. Maxwell responded by saying that he would bowl over the stumps and really straight. He said, "He (Harper) is going to walk around. I don't mind giving him room, it's very natural for him. Might get a catch at mid-on or mid-off." Soon after Maxwell said this, Coulter-Nile bowled a good length ball which Harper tried to play over the mid-on fielder but could not connect well and ended up throwing away his wicket as Worrall caught him at mid-on. 

Lamichhane scalps three for Stars

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Melbourne Stars reaped early dividends as they got rid of the openers Sam Harper and Aaron Finch soon. However, number three Shaun Marsh wreaked some carnage as he blasted with his short innings of 43 runs off 33 balls. Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of bowlers for the Stars as he scalped three wickets giving away 26 runs. The Renegades could only manage to get 142 runs on the scoreboard setting Stars a target of 143.

Published:
