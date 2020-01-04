Shoaib Akhtar Heaps Praise On Ashish Nehra, Calls Him The Nicest Human Being Off The Field

India and Pakistan have shared a long-standing rivalry on the field and there is no one better than former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar who knows no just the game well but also the players of the opposition too. Akhtar has shared a warm bonhomie with many Indian cricketers in the past and has heaped praises on players such as Ganguly, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sehwag and many more. In his recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar goes on to reveal who is the nicest person off the field, according to him.

Shoaib Akhtar heaps praise on Ashish Nehra

In a question and answer session with the Rawalpindi Express shared by him on his channel, Shoaib Akhtar replies to a fan who asks him who is the nicest human being off the field and names former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra. Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Ashish Nehra and called him not just a good bowler but also a good person as he was ready to help anyone anytime. Ashish Nehra, who's career stretches over two decades, was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and has played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli as well. The former Indian bowler has 44 wickets in Tests, 157 in ODIs and 34 in T20s.

Shoaib Akhtar slams 'people for politicizing' Kaneria's row

Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel to address his fans via a video about the Kaneria controversy. Speaking for the first time after making the revelation, Akhtar revealed that he had been calmly absorbing all arguments and statements made about the row and said that there were such players around the world who passed racist comments. Akhtar slammed 'people's' move to politicize the issue and drag in religion and took a jibe at them, saying that the world was heading into 2020 and not 1920 when religion can be used to kick-start rows. Akhtar reiterated that he stood by the statements he made about Danish Kaneria and said that he did not feel whatever he did was wrong and that he had snubbed the guys who had made the statement.

