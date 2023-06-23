'Golden Boy' Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates Ten Years Of 2013 Champions Trophy Win; Shares Pic

Why you're reading this: The ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was the Indian cricket team's last success at a major ICC event. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match in the final played against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 33 runs with the bat and came up with a performance of 2/24 with the ball in four overs.

3 things you need to know

The final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 was played on June 23, 2013

Team India lifted their maiden Champions Trophy by defeating England by five runs in the final

Team India were defending a total of 129 runs in a rain-hit Champions Trophy final

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates ten years of Champions Trophy 2013 win

The Champions Trophy 2013 Final was special for many Indian players in many ways, as it was the first time that Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had opened together in an ODI tournament. Rohit performed well in the tournament and it also began a new phase in his career. Shikhar was the leading run-scorer of the tournament and created several records for the Indian cricket team after the tournament, as well.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also delivered a stellar performance in the final. The final held at Edgbaston was reduced to a 20-20 over contest wherein batting first, the Indian cricket was 66/5 at one stage. Virat Kohli and Jadeja then added 47 runs in 33 balls for the sixth wickets and the left-handed all-rounder played a knock of 33 runs in 25 balls. He also picked up the wickets of Ian Bell and Jos Buttler and sealed Team India's victory in the final.

Ravindra Jadeja remembers the 2013 Champions Trophy Final win

Ravindra Jadeja, on the occasion of the 2013 Champions Trophy win shared a post of his Instagram handle. Jadeja, who was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, shared the visuals in which he can be seen holding the Player of the Match and leading wicket-taker trophy. He captioned the post as "Golden Boy".

Ravindra Jadeja was recently part of Team India for the World Test Championship 2023, wherein the Indian team faced a disappointing loss against Australia. The Champions Trophy 2013 was the last major ICC trophy that Indian cricket lifted in the last ten years, and the drought seems to continue.