Sanju Samson Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For West Indies Tour, Hardik Pandya Named VC

Why you're reading this: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Amid much speculation about his place in the team, Rohit Sharma has retained his spot as captain of both the Test and ODI sides. Ajinkya Rahane has been named the vice-captain of the Test squad, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as Rohit's deputy on the ODI team.

3 things you need to know

India are slated to play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against the West Indies

The series is scheduled to start with a Test match on July 12, followed by the ODIs and T20Is

All the matches of the series will be played in the Caribbean and the United States

India's Test and ODI squads for West Indies tour

Meanwhile, the Indian selectors have given Sanju Samson a chance to play in the ODIs. Samson has been named as one of the two wicketkeepers in the squad alongside Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been picked in both Test and ODI squads. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also received a call-up to the Test side. Mohammed Shami has been dropped from both Test and ODI squads. Cheteshwar Pujara has been excluded from the Test team. Umran Malik has been named in the ODI side for the series.

NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.



India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Image: BCCI