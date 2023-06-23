Sanju Samson Returns As BCCI Announces Squad For West Indies Tour, Hardik Pandya Named VC

Quick links:
Team India during second ODI against New Zealand
Why you're reading this: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Amid much speculation about his place in the team, Rohit Sharma has retained his spot as captain of both the Test and ODI sides. Ajinkya Rahane has been named the vice-captain of the Test squad, while Hardik Pandya has been picked as Rohit's deputy on the ODI team.
Meanwhile, the Indian selectors have given Sanju Samson a chance to play in the ODIs. Samson has been named as one of the two wicketkeepers in the squad alongside Ishan Kishan. Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been picked in both Test and ODI squads. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also received a call-up to the Test side. Mohammed Shami has been dropped from both Test and ODI squads. Cheteshwar Pujara has been excluded from the Test team. Umran Malik has been named in the ODI side for the series.
NEWS - India’s squads for West Indies Tests and ODI series announced.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2023
TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd.… pic.twitter.com/w6IzLEhy63
India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
