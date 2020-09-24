Home
Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle & Others Shocked By Dean Jones' Demise; Tributes Pour In

As former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Tuesday, several cricketers and commentators paid their tributes to the cricketing legend

Dean Jones

As former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Tuesday, several cricketers and commentators paid their tributes to the cricketing legend. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag remembered that Jones was on air during many of his landmarks, adding that he was the opener's 'favourite commentator'. Jones died of a heart attack on Thursday and was 59 years old. He was also a part of the IPL joining the Star Sports commentary team in Mumbai. 

Fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle was also shocked by the news, while Kings XI Punjab paid their heartfelt tribute to the former Australian batsman. Team India skipper also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Jones. Here's how the world of cricket reacted to the shocking news: 

 

Jones made his debut in 1984

The former Australian batsman was a prolific cricket analyst and continued his career in cricket even after hanging up his boots. 

Jones made his debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies and went on to play 52 Tests at the highest level. Throughout his tenure, Jones averaged 46.55 during Tests and 44.61 during ODIs. The Australian is also remembered for his excellent fielding during his time. During his prime time, he was regarded as one of the best ODI batsman across the globe. 

He has scored more than 3,600 runs for Australia in tests and more than 6,000 ODI runs. In 2019, Dean Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

READ | Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones Dies Of Heart Attack In Mumbai

