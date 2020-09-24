Virender Sehwag, Harsha Bhogle & Others Shocked By Dean Jones' Demise; Tributes Pour In

As former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Tuesday, several cricketers and commentators paid their tributes to the cricketing legend. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag remembered that Jones was on air during many of his landmarks, adding that he was the opener's 'favourite commentator'. Jones died of a heart attack on Thursday and was 59 years old. He was also a part of the IPL joining the Star Sports commentary team in Mumbai.

Fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle was also shocked by the news, while Kings XI Punjab paid their heartfelt tribute to the former Australian batsman. Team India skipper also expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Jones. Here's how the world of cricket reacted to the shocking news:

Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/FZBTqIEGdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

RIP, Dean Jones. You will be missed. — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 24, 2020

No, Deano. No. I am speechless. And in shock. And refusing to accept. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏



Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

Gone to soon @ProfDeano RIP Deano 🙏🙏 condolences to family 🙏 Very sad to hear the news.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2020

Jones made his debut in 1984

The former Australian batsman was a prolific cricket analyst and continued his career in cricket even after hanging up his boots.

Jones made his debut for Australia in 1984 against West Indies and went on to play 52 Tests at the highest level. Throughout his tenure, Jones averaged 46.55 during Tests and 44.61 during ODIs. The Australian is also remembered for his excellent fielding during his time. During his prime time, he was regarded as one of the best ODI batsman across the globe.

He has scored more than 3,600 runs for Australia in tests and more than 6,000 ODI runs. In 2019, Dean Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

