'Got Emotional': Russell Opens Up On Dismissal Vs CSK, His Moments Of Agony In The Stands

Eyeing to get back on the winning track, the Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a much-anticipating game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. KKR and RR both are placed at the bottom of the points table with a solitary win in the IPL 2021. KKR in their last encounter were defeated by the CSK, however Morgan & Co.displayed a tough fight back while chasing a huge total. West-Indian all-rounder Andre Russell finally found his touch and played an explosive knock of 54 which brought back his team into the game.

However, Andre Russell misjudged a length ball on his legs and was clean bowled by Sam Curran. Before his dismissal, Russell was taking the game away from the Chennai Super Kings, however, he was dismissed at the right moment for the CSK. Following his dismissal, Andre Russell went back to the pavilion and did not remove his pads and helmet. In fact, he quietly sat on the stairs outside the dressing room in a sad gesture. After the match, Russell's sad picture sitting on the staircase went viral on social media.

Now, Russell has responded to his viral 'sad' picture. KKR.IN quoted Russell who said that he was not able to face his teammates after he was dismissed. "Well, I was very emotional and. I didn’t know how to go to the changing room and face all my teammates after leaving a ball and getting out bowled like that. You know, the job is not complete, and I wanted to take the team over the line. So I think the emotions got the best of me but staying strong," said Russell.

Andre Russell on his anger after gets out

Before this, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said that he tries to stay away from Andre Russell after he is dismissed. While speaking at the post-match presentation, the KKR captain said that it's great to see Andre Russell in such tremendous form, particularly when he strikes the ball the way he did against Chennai Super Kings.

On this, Russell said, ": Well, when you get out, and you know the job is not done, you tend to be angry and the HULK can come out. Last night was different. I was very emotional and disappointed. I wanted to take it home so badly. I was heartbroken."

(Image Credits: IPLT20)