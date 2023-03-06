Grace Harris Celebrates In Style As She Smashes 24 Runs In Final Over To Victory- WATCH

After taking UP Warriorz home in an exhilarating final over thriller, Grace Harris was animated as she celebrated her side's victory over Gujrat Giants. Chasing 170, UP Warriorz were reeling at 105 for 7, but Harris' incredible knock of 59 runs from 26 balls snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Sophie Ecclestone's cameo of 22 of 12 also played a pivotal role.

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League witnessed its first last-over finish on the second day itself. During the evening encounter between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, GG put up a resilient total of 169 runs on the board. In reply, UP Warriorz had a shaky start, with three batters gone at the score of 20. Following that, Kiran Navgire and Deepti Sharma formed a 66-run stand together, but the partnership broke at the score of 86. Warriorz were in a spot of bother and were in complete shambles at 105/7 as Kim garth ripped apart their batting taking 5 for 36 in the process. At this juncture, with 65 still to get and only 4 overs left, the odds were against the UP franchise. However, the Australian all-rounder Grace Harris did not let her foot down and with Sophia Ecclestone managed to get 46 in the first three overs. Warriorz required 19 in the last over, and with Harris on strike, they not just achieved the target but scored 5 past the GG total. Harris smashed 24 in the last over courtesy of two sixes and two fours.

Watch Grace Harris celebrate as she hits the winning runs

Upon hitting the winning 6, celebration ensued on the ground as Grace Harris was thrilled after taking her side home. She celebrated with the non-striker Ecclestone. Watch the celebration of Harris.

With the win, UP Warriorz have announced themselves in the WPL 2023. They will next face Delhi Capitals on March 7. As for Gujarat Giants, they haven't had the best of starts losing both their encounters. However, it is a tournament where comebacks can take place at any time so, GG will fancy their chances when they will face RCB on March 8.