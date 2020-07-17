Graeme Smith Backs Young Pacer Lungi Ngidi In His 'Black Lives Matter' Movement

Graeme Smith has come forward to support the young South African pacer Lungi Ngidi who had earlier demanded South Africa to take 'Black Lives Matter' seriously in cricket. The star fast bowler had earlier spoken about the importance of the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement and its need within the Proteas team.

'I stand with Ngidi': Graeme Smith

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Smith wrote that as the Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA), A former skipper of the Proteas, a team-mate, father, brother, friend and most importantly a fellow South African, he is proud to support this incredibly important movement ('Black Lives Matter') and that there is no room for neutrality on this topic.

The former opening batsman then added that he stands with Lungi Ngidi.CSK’s star speedster Lungi Ngidi’s take on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

Lungi Ngidi on 'Black Lives Matter'

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi recently gave his take on the ongoing ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. The cricketer was recently named as ODI and T20I cricketer of the year at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony. Lungi Ngidi said that he is in support of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement and wants the rest of his teammates to take a stand as well.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Lungi Ngidi said that South Africa as a country has had a “very difficult” past with racial discrimination. In reference to ongoing England vs West Indies Test series where the players are wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on their shirts, the pacer further stated that South Africa also needs to take the movement seriously like the rest of the world. Lungi Ngidi said that the subject is “definitely something” that needs to be addressed within the team before adding that he himself will bring it up if no one else will.

Lungi Ngidi’s comments on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement came a day prior to Michael Holding’s hard-hitting and emotional take on the same. During the opening day of the first England vs West Indies Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton, cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Holding said that the ongoing movement will help to bring about a change in society. He emphasized on the importance of educating young people about racism. Standing next to him, former England captain Nasser Hussain also made some startling revelations about being subjected to racism while growing up in South Sussex. In an emotional message, Hussain stated that the cricketers should be proud of wearing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo as badges on their shirts.

IPL 2020: Lungi Ngidi in CSK

Lungi Ngidi first represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window between November-December last year, CSK retained the pacer for US$66,674 (₹50 lakh). While he was all set to take the field for CSK against title-holders Mumbai Indians on March 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to indefinitely postpone IPL 2020 due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

