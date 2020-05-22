Graeme Smith Lauds Sourav Ganguly, Calls For IPL Over T20 World Cup This Year: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world and put an end to nearly all sporting activities. Cricket has also suffered during the crisis as several high-profile series and tournaments were either called off or postponed indefinitely. There is a cloud of uncertainty looming over the T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in October-November later this year. The IPL 2020, which was supposed to start from March 29, was also indefinitely postponed due to the pandemic.

Graeme Smith reckons that 2020 T20 World Cup will be postponed to next year

Now, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reckoned that there are high chances that the 2020 T20 World Cup will be postponed to next year. The IPL 2020 is being backed to take the October-November window, which was originally kept for the T20 World Cup. In a video conference, the head of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith spoke on the newly formed cricketing calendar. Graeme Smith said that 14 matches were supposed to take place before the marquee event, which seems unlikely now.

Graeme Smith added that the tournament has a good chance of being shifted to next year. Graeme Smith further said that there are so many things up in the air, so the key is just to be ready. Graeme Smith also said that the T20 World Cup might take place early in the month of February or March in 2021.

Graeme Smith roots for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC

Graeme Smith, who is also a former captain of the South African cricket team, has gone on to say that his former Indian counterpart and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is best positioned to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). Graeme Smith said that he knows Sourav Ganguly well as he had played against him a number of times and worked with him as an administrator and on television.

Smith added that he feels that Ganguly has got the credibility, the leadership skills and is someone that can really take the game forward. He believes that more than anything, that is needed right now for the ICC, which is reeling at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic stopping international cricket. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and Smith said that having a former cricketer as the ICC President will help everyone involved.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI