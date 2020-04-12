BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Lets Fans Have A Look At His Childhood Abode In Commercial

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly retired from international cricket in 2008. However, the legendary batsman is still taking Indian cricket forward as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He took charge of Indian cricket as BCCI’s 39th President upon his appointment in October 2019. Among his first and most notable assignments as newly-appointed President, Ganguly organised a historic Day-Night Test match in India, which was also the first-ever to be played in the country.

A throwback to Sourav Ganguly house

In 2018, Sourav Ganguly appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through season 2 of their web series ‘Where The Heart Is’. He appeared in the second episode of the season where the cricketer is seen giving a tour of the house where he spent his entire childhood. In the video, he can also be seen showing the hall where he keeps his trophies as memories.

Earlier this month, Sourav Ganguly was asked about the status of IPL 2020, which was postponed last month. However, the BCCI president gave little away for what BCCI had in store for a revamped schedule. The future of the T20 World Cup in Australia has also been thrown into doubt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sourav Ganguly house, watch video

Sourav Ganguly net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Sourav Ganguly net worth is estimated to be around ₹354 crore (i.e. approximately $47 million). His net worth comprises of his earnings from BCCI as a former Indian cricket player and current BCCI President. His net worth also constitutes his salary for his endorsement deals with brands as well as the host of a popular quiz show Dadagiri. According to reports, popular shoe company Puma pays Sourav Ganguly a sum of ₹1.35 crore (i.e. $177,220) per year for his endorsement commitments. He also earns more than ₹1 crore (i.e. $131,274) as the brand ambassador of DTDC Express Limited.

Disclaimer: The above Sourav Ganguly net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.