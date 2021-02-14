Graeme Swann Says He Has 'no Problem' With The Spin-friendly Chepauk Pitch In 2nd Test

Former English spinner Graeme Swann has said that he does not have any issues with the Chepauk wicket where the second Test match between India and England is currently underway.

Swann's remark comes after a few critics including his former England team-mates had come forward and said that the current wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is not up to the mark at test match level.

'It's fair game': Graeme Swann

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Swann wrote that he has no problem at all with a pitch offering this much spin. The veteran spinner then added that England prepares green pitches to suit their bowlers at home when deemed necessary and therefore, it’s fair game.

At the same time, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also urged the English team to take notes on how to excel on such pitches from the likes of opener Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, and, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

I have no problem at all with a pitch offering this much spin (hardly a surprise naturally). We prepare green pitches to suit our bowlers at home when deemed necessary so it’s fair game. We should be taking notes on how to excel from @ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 and @ashwinravi99 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) February 14, 2021

Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh slam Chepauk wicket after England's poor show

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former English skipper Michael Vaughan appreciated the entertaining cricket in the second Test and then went on to term the Chepauk pitch as a 'Shocker'. The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit then mentioned that it is not a pitch that has been prepared to last the entire five days of a Test match.

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that while he is all for a good contest between bat and ball in the longest format of the game, but the pitch that has been prepared in Chennai is 'unacceptable' at Test match level. Giving further clarification about the same, the 1999 World Cup winner added that one just cannot have the ball going through the top of the surface on Day 1 from the main part of the pitch.

I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 14, 2021

