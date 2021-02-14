R Ashwin Slams Critics For Making Negative Comments On Spin-friendly Chepauk Wicket

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his second successive five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test series against England as he finished with figures of 5/43 from his 23.5 overs at an economy of 1.80.

Now, he has come up with a befitting reply to the critics after they had said that the current wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is not up to the mark at test match level.

'It's quite natural for people': Ravichandran Ashwin

While speaking to the reporters after the end of Day 2's play on Sunday, R Ashwin mentioned he is unsure whether the England players have any complaints about the pitch and that it is quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it.

"When it comes to spin, unfortunately, people don't expect. They want conditions in their favour, driving, cutting everything needs to happen. But when it comes to a seaming wicket, you can't do all those when you start in the morning. I think the same kind of benchmarks need to be set when you play spin on a challenging pitch as well," he said.



"I don't know if they have complaints. If they do, it's quite natural for people to come up against adverse conditions and then be taken aback by it. In all honesty, in the 7 days of Test cricket we have played s far, England have played really well, competed really well. But time and again, there are conditions which will challenge you, be it spin or be it seam," the veteran offie added.

Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh slam Chepauk wicket

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former English skipper Michael Vaughan appreciated the entertaining cricket in the second Test and then went on to term the Chepauk pitch as a 'Shocker'. The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit then mentioned that it is not a pitch that has been prepared to last the entire five days of a Test match.

It’s entertaining cricket as things are happening all the time but let’s be honest this Pitch is a shocker .. Not making any excuses as India have been better but this isn’t a Test Match 5 day prepared Pitch ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that while he is all for a good contest between bat and ball in the longest format of the game, but the pitch that has been prepared in Chennai is 'unacceptable' at Test match level. Giving further clarification about the same, the 1999 World Cup winner added that one just cannot have the ball going through the top of the surface on Day 1 from the main part of the pitch.

I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 14, 2021

