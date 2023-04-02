'Great Game. Well Played..': Netizens React As Sri Lanka Beats New Zealand In Super Over

NZ vs SL: Sri Lanka pulled off a super over thriller out at Eden Park in Auckland against New Zealand and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The visitors haven't enjoyed a good outing in New Zealand so far now they have not won a single match on the tour but the win in the first T20I will certainly give them a lot of confidence ahead.

Charith Asalanka was the hero of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I as he top-scored for the visitors with 67 runs which consisted of two fours and six sixes. Kusal Perera also helped Asalanka with a knock of 53 and took their team to a total of 196/5.

Sri Lanka pull off a thriller in Auckland

Sri Lanka win a thriller at @edenparknz and take a 1-0 lead in the KFC T20I series



If we talk about the chase, New Zealand didn't have a good start as they lost both their openers Tim Seifert and Chad Bowes for scores of 0 and 2. However, Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell tried to hold the Kiwi innings for some time, but soon Latham got out for 27. Mitchell held the innings from one end and over fifty runs with Mark Chapman.

Netizens react to Sri Lanka's thrilling victory

The netizens as well reacted to Sri Lanka's thrilling win and came up with reactions on Twitter.

Mark Chapman got out soon but Daryl Mitchell kept the hosts in the match and scored a much-needed half-century for his team. At last, the Blackcaps were able to level with Sri Lanka's first-innings score and ended their innings at 196/8. The match went into the super over with New Zealand scoring only eight runs in the allotted six balls. Sri Lanka didn't find any difficulty in chasing the score and won the match on the third ball which was given as a no-ball by the umpire. Charith Asalanka in the end was the hero of the visitors' victory.