New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch NZ Vs SL 3rd ODI In India, UK, US

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand will host Sri Lanka for the third and final ODI of the three-match series. The Kiwis won the first ODI pretty convincingly as they defeated Sri Lanka by a whopping 198 runs. The second ODI was washed out due to rain and now all the eyes will be on the series decider. The onus will be on the visitors to claim some consolation in the final match.

When and Where will the third ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place?

The 3rd ODI match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will take place at Seddon Park. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third ODI in India on TV?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka as it will not be televised on any channel.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third ODI in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the Amazon Prime Video app. The match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch and stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third ODI in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the live stream of the third ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka match on the BT Sport network and the BT Sport app. The match will start at 02:00 AM BST on Friday.

How to watch and stream New Zealand vs Sri Lanka's third ODI in the US?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on ESPN and viewers can watch online via ESPN+. The match will start at 9:00 PM EST in the US on Thursday.

New Zealand ODI Squad

Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana.