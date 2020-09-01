'Guilty Will Be Brought To Justice': Punjab CM Assures Suresh Raina Of Arresting Culprits

Condoling the attack on Suresh Raina's kin, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh has assured the Indian cricketer of arresting the culprits at the earliest. The Punjab CM informed that an SIT probe has been ordered in the case. He also assured Raina that Punjab DC and SSP have met the family and that the guilty will be brought to justice.

Earlier in the day, SP Prabhjot Singh Virk informed that the Punjab Police is conducting raids at different locations to nab the killers. The Indian cricketer had tweeted to Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh seeking details about the 'heinous crime' committed against his family.

Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 1, 2020

Suresh Raina took to Twitter to term the attack on his relatives in Punjab as ‘beyond horrible.’ He revealed that his uncle had been ‘slaughtered to death’, and his aunt and two cousins had severe injuries. The Chennai Super Kings batsman then stated that one of his cousins has also passed away last night, while his aunt is very critical and on life support.

Expressing being oblivious of the perpetrators of the crime, the southpaw urged Punjab police to look into the matter. Also tagging Punjab CM, he sought to know who committed the crime, while hoping that criminals are not ‘spared to commit’ more crimes.

Raina travels back to India

Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, Suresh Raina had travelled to the UAE and was also set to play the IPL 2020. However, as per sources, the stellar batsman was affected by the sudden loss of his family member and also the massive COVID blow to the CSK as 12 members contracted the virus. As a result, Raina pulled out of the tournament and flew back to India to be with his family.

Raina's uncle killed

As per PTI, the incident had taken place in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The report claimed the attack was carried by four members of the Kale Kachhewala gang with an intention to loot their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the death of a person named Ashok Kumar. At that time, his exact relation with Raina had not been established. The robbers left with cash and gold.

Ashok’s wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal sustained injuries, while Ashok’s mother Satya Devi has been discharged from the hospital, Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk informed.

