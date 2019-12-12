The Debate
The Debate
Gulbadin Naib Slams ACB, Threatens To Expose Rising Corruption In Afghanistan Cricket

Cricket News

Afghanistan's skipper at the 2019 World Cup, Gulbadin Naib, has come out on Twitter and threatened to expose the ACB and its poor functioning. Read further.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gulbadin Naib

28-year-old Gulbadin Naib has been one of Afghanistan's most senior players in the past few years. The up and coming national team has spawned a lot of champion players but according to Naib, cricket in the country has also been affected by corruption. Naib led the Afghanistan side in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup out of nowhere, in which the team failed to win a single match. 

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019| Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib admits that poor fielding took match away from them against Bangladesh

Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose Afghanistan Cricket Board

Before the 2019 World Cup went underway, pace bowler Gulbadin Naib was appointed as the skipper of the national team. The underdog squad of Afghanistan failed badly at the World Cup as they failed to win even a single match in the tournament. Post the tournament, young Rashid Khan was appointed as the new skipper and now, batsman Asghar Afghan is replacing Rashid. Former skipper Gulbadin Naib came out during this time and spoke up against the board on his official Twitter account.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019 | Ahead of their clash against Bangladesh, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib takes a dig at the opposition. Here's what he said

Naib insisted that it was not personal vendetta that was driving him to take such actions but his love for the game and his country. The pacer has asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to mend their ways, otherwise he will expose all the corrupt elements who have been involved with the board. Here are all his tweets:

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah's spell made the difference: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019 | Ahead of their clash with Team India, a 'hopeful' Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib says "We will be a different team one day"

Published:
COMMENT
