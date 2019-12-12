Gulbadin Naib Slams ACB, Threatens To Expose Rising Corruption In Afghanistan Cricket

28-year-old Gulbadin Naib has been one of Afghanistan's most senior players in the past few years. The up and coming national team has spawned a lot of champion players but according to Naib, cricket in the country has also been affected by corruption. Naib led the Afghanistan side in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup out of nowhere, in which the team failed to win a single match.

Gulbadin Naib threatens to expose Afghanistan Cricket Board

Before the 2019 World Cup went underway, pace bowler Gulbadin Naib was appointed as the skipper of the national team. The underdog squad of Afghanistan failed badly at the World Cup as they failed to win even a single match in the tournament. Post the tournament, young Rashid Khan was appointed as the new skipper and now, batsman Asghar Afghan is replacing Rashid. Former skipper Gulbadin Naib came out during this time and spoke up against the board on his official Twitter account.

Naib insisted that it was not personal vendetta that was driving him to take such actions but his love for the game and his country. The pacer has asked the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to mend their ways, otherwise he will expose all the corrupt elements who have been involved with the board. Here are all his tweets:

My dear Afghans, the main reason why i went public is not because i have personal grudge against player or the board. I am going to reveal every persons identity involved in corruption and other misconducts and betrayals against our Nation cricket and its ppl. — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

I know most of you may ask why have i not spoken publicly against these ppl/mafia circle before. I have been sidelined and promised, by the authorities and other stakeholders that they will sort the mess in the cricket team and promised immediate changes & banning of this circle — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

The same circle have access all the way to some high level gov officials, who have influence over the cricket board and management. Some blatantly admitted to the board that they were not performing as they were suppose to during world cup because of my captaincy.... — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

Has anything been done about such betrayal? For public interest, if D authorities don’t take appropriate actions, i will publicly name & shame every single one from gov officials to board members, players and ex board and management members. Stay tuned... long life my beloved 🇦🇫 — Gulbadin Naib (@GbNaib) December 11, 2019

