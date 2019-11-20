Gurinder Sandhu Hits Fifty, Crosses The Crease On Second Run, But Still Gets Out; Watch

When kids are taught cricket in school or the academy, one rule they’d surely be told of would be that one needs to ground the bat while completing a run. However, a professional cricketer forgot this basic rule in a recent domestic encounter. Forget about grounding the bat, the batsman was well inside the crease before the ball hit the stumps, and all he had to do was ground his feet. Australian all-rounder Gurinder Sandhu did neither of the two and was dismissed in a comical fashion in a domestic One-Day International match in the Marsh Cup.

Tasmania’s Gurinder Sandhu completed his 50 with a slog towards deep mid-wicket in the List A encounter against Queensland on Monday. After achieving the milestone with his first run, the 26-year-old almost completed the second one. Whether it was the delight of his dual feats of getting his highest score and his first fifty, he had a brain freeze moment.

Sandhu crossed the crease for the second run, but forgot the important rule of grounding his bat. If not the bat, at least grounding his feet would’ve helped him take his highest score further higher. However, that was not to be.

Gurinder Sandhu is then seen as furious with himself. He is seen removing his helmet and throwing it to the ground, shaking his head, rubbing and hitting his face and head. The commentator was on air was the legendary Allan Border. Before the third umpired’s decision, he quipped that it would need an ‘uppercut’ if it turned out to be out. He then said, “What are you doing, Gurinder Sandhu?”

Watch the video here:

Oh dear! 😲 Gurinder Sandhu was kicking himself after doing this just moments after bringing up his maiden half-century...@MarshGlobal | #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/P2FR2eYu3S — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2019

Gurinder Sandhu is among the well-known names in the Australian domestic circuit. He is reportedly the first player of Indian origin to represent Australia on the domestic circuit. Gurinder Sandhu is a pacer. He has represented Australia for the senior team as well as for the U-19 team. One of his international matches was against India in 2015. He was also selected for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) Indian Premier League team in the 2015 season.

A similar comical runout had taken place for Jaydev Unadkat recently. The incident took place in a Deodhar Trophy match between India A and India B. In that case, however, the fast bowler forgot that the ball was still in play and got dismissed after failing to make his crease.

