Guwahati Cricket Fans Disappointed For Missing Out On Main World Cup Games

As Guwahati failed to make it to the list of World Cup main venues leading to dejection among fans, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is looking to make the most of hosting practice matches of top teams in the run-up to the tournament.

The schedule for ICC World Cup from October 5 to November 19 was declared on Tuesday, with Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad picked for warm-up games.

There will be a total of 10 venues -- Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata -- hosting the main matches in the tournament.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president Taranga Gogoi told PTI that Guwahati, the lone venue for international cricket in the region, will host a few practice or warm-up matches, including one between India and England.

On Guwahati not getting any main matches, Gogoi said, “The ICC has made a rule of holding a cluster of four-five matches in a single venue. Guwahati might not be able to host five such matches as we haven’t done it earlier. Plus, for players’ safety, etc. the ICC wants the matches in the bigger metros.” However, cricket fans do not see much reason to cheer in getting practice matches as they will miss out on the thrill of World Cup games.

“The competition, the thrill of a World Cup is entirely different. We were really looking forward to it and are sad that it’s not happening here this time,” said Abhinash, who works in a private firm here.

Another cricket fan Dickey also expressed his unhappiness at Guwahati missing out on the chance.

“Hope we are compensated and the BCCI allots Guwahati other important matches. We are still waiting for Guwahati to become a Test venue and hope it happens soon,” he added.

The ACA chief said it is an achievement in a way for the entire North East as for the first time we will be hosting back-to-back matches.

“We will have top teams playing in the practice matches. The telecast rights, tickets, etc. are the same as the main tournament. But there is no point tally in the practice matches. I am thankful to (BCCI secretary) Jay Shah for giving us these matches," Gogoi added.