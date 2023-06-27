Full ODI World Cup Schedule Announced, ICC Reveals Date Of India Vs Pakistan Clash

The ICC Cricket World Cup is a marquee cricketing event, held to determine the world champions in every four-year interval. The 2023 edition of the tournament will be held in India, with a total of 10 countries going head to head for the biggest prize in ODI cricket. The schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 was announced on Tuesday.

3 Things You Need To Know

Team India won the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni in India

India have failed to win any ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy

This will be India’s first ODI World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup Trophy Launched Into Space At 'stratospheric' Scale, Lands In Ahmedabad

Which teams are participating in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

A total of seven teams, alongside hosts India qualified for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 through the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The eight qualified teams for the tournament are New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Australia, Afghanistan, India (hosts), Pakistan, and South Africa. These teams will be joined by the top two teams of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Which venues will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

Revealing the venues for the World Cup, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the marquee India vs Pakistan match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will be played across 10 venues, which are Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Meanwhile, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

GET YOUR CALENDARS READY! 🗓️🏆



The ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023 schedule is out now ⬇️#CWC23https://t.co/j62Erj3d2c — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

As revealed by ICC, the ODI World Cup 2023 will be held from October 5 to November 19. The 10 participating teams in the tournament will play the league stage in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals. While the group stage concludes on November 12, the semifinals will be held on November 15 and 16, before the summit clash takes place on November 19.

ALSO READ | Explained: Two-time Champions West Indies On Verge Of Elimination From ICC World Cup 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: When will India kick off their campaign?

The ODI World Cup 2023 begins with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India will begin their campaign on October 8 with their clash against five-time champions Australia. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Final and Semi-Final Schedule

If India advances to the knockout stage, their semifinal match will be held in Mumbai. In case Pakistan turns out to be India's opponent in the semis, the penultimate stage game will be held in Kolkata.

Semi-Final 1 - Mumbai, 15th November.

Semi Final 2 - Kolkata, 16th November.

The Final - Ahmedabad, 19th November.

Which teams can join the eight qualified teams for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

A total of 10 teams locked horns in the group stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, after being divided into two groups of five teams each. At the end of the league stage, the top three teams from each group will advance into the CWC Qualifier Super Six stage. The top two teams at the end of the Super Six stage will then advance into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India.