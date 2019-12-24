Hafeez Doesn't Want Naseem Shah To Play U-19 World Cup, Wants Him To Focus On These Areas

Out of favour Pakistan batsman, Mohammad Hafeez has suggested to the country's junior selection committee to not select teen pace sensation Naseem Shah for the upcoming U-19 World Cup. Naseem Shah, who debuted for Pakistan in the longer formats against Australia and then against Sri Lanka, broke Mohammed Amir's record by becoming the youngest pacer to pick a fifer in a senior men's Test international in the recently concluded game at Karachi. Hafeez backed his suggestion by saying that Naseem Shah had already got the opportunity to play international cricket and that he should work on his technique and physique to get better in the international arena. Further, Hafeez insisted that the committee should use this opportunity to send another fast bowler who can benefit from the chance.

Hafeez doesn't want Naseem to go for U-19 World Cup

Humble suggestion 2 Junior selection committee not 2 send Naseem shah to play under 19 world cup.He already played international cricket & should work hard Technically & Physically to get better at that level.Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 23, 2019

Naseem Shah gets emotional during the press conference

After the second Test match, Shah was in tears during the post-match press conference. Last month, Shah lost his mother when the young pacer was in Australia. Despite receiving such heartbreaking news, he bravely decided to stay with the team instead of returning to Pakistan. At the conference, Shah said he would have dedicated the five-wicket haul to his mother if she would have been alive. The youngster was in tears as he left the press conference. He is all set to represent Pakistan at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 next month in South Africa.

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs on Monday in the second and final homecoming Test series, played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Sri Lanka was bowled out at 212 in the team's second innings. Since the attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, this is the first series in Pakistan and also their first win in 13 years, the last having been won against West Indies in 2006. With this win, Pakistan claimed 80 points and the third spot on the points table on the ICC World Test Championship. The first and second spot is currently being held by India and Australia respectively.

