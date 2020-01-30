Hanuma Vihari's Absurd Dismissal Against New Zealand A Stuns Twitterati; Watch Video

India A captain Hanuma Vihari was dismissed in a bizarre fashion that left everyone utterly surprised on Wednesday. Rachin Ravindra and Dane Cleaver combined together to dismiss the India A captain. The India Test star was well settled and enjoying his outing at Hagley Oval on Day 1 of the unofficial New Zealand A vs India A Test. Hanuma Vihari completed his fifty with the help of eight fours and he looked set to notch up a big score. But luck didn't favour him as he got out in the most unexpected manner. He eventually had to depart after a fighting 51.

Hanuma Vihari connected really well when he played the sweep shot off spinner Cole McConchie. However, he hit the shot directly into the shin of Ravindra at silly mid-on. The ball bounced all the way back to where it came from and New Zealand A wicket-keeper Cleaver held onto the catch.

Hanuma Vihari could not believe his luck and signalled with his hands that the ball might have bounced before hitting Ravindra’s shin. However, it made little difference as he had to eventually walk off.

New Zealand A now have a firm grip over the Test match. India A were bowled out for a paltry 216 with Michael Rae being the pick of the bowlers. Rae grabbed 4 wickets for 54 while McConchie finished with the figures of 3 for 33.

NZ vs IND A Test match: Hanuma Vihari's bizarre dismissal

In response, New Zealand A found themselves in a strong position as they scored 105 for 2 at stumps. Hamish Rutherford (28) and Ravindra (47) were sent back to the pavilion. Will Young and Ajaz Patel were unbeaten at the crease at stumps.

