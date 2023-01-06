Happy Birthday Kapil Dev: Here's A Look At 5 Amazing Records Held By Former Indian Skipper

Former India captain Kapil Dev is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The legendary all-rounder, who is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the sport for the nation, had helped India win their maiden World Cup title in 1983. It was under Dev's captaincy that India announced themselves on the international stage by handing the fierce West Indies side their first-ever defeat in the World Cup. Dev broke a plethora of records during his playing days for India from 1978 to 1994.

5 amazing records held by Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is the only cricket player to register the all-rounder's double of 5,000 Test runs and 400 Test wickets. The Haryana Hurrican played 131 Tests for India and scored 5,248 runs to his name. He also picked up 434 wickets in the longest format for the country.

Kapil Dev still holds the record for the best figures in an inning by a captain (9/83). Dev achieved the feat in a Test match against the West Indies in 1983. He picked up nine wickets for 83 runs in 30.3 overs in an inning.

Dev holds the record for scoring the most runs in an inning while batting at the number six position in One-Day Internationals. Dev's unbeaten knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup is at top of the list.

Dev was never involved in a run-out in his entire Test career. The Arjuna Award-winning player was considered one of the fastest runners between wickets. He played 184 innings in Tests and was never adjudged run out.

Dev held the record for scoring the fastest half-century by an Indian player in Tests. Dev held the record for 40 years before it was finally broken by Rishabh Pant last year. Dev had once scored a half-century off just 30 balls, a record Pant broke with his 28-ball 50.

When Dev retired from international cricket in 1994, he was the highest wicket-taker in Tests at that time. He surpassed Richard Hadlee's record tally of 431 Test wickets. Dev is currently ranked 11th on the list of most wickets in Test cricket.

Image: Twitter/ICC