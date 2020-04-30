Rohit Sharma Turns 33: Kohli Makes Fun Of Batsman's 'Mumbai-style' Language; Watch Video

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. The right-hander, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma has been India's batting mainstay in the limited-overs format for a long time now.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have carried the mantle of Indian cricket on their shoulders in the last decade. The two have taken the world by storm and are two of the leading batsmen in the world. Virat Kohli was present at a talk show where he spoke about Rohit Sharma's "Mumbai-style' language.

While speaking on Breakfast with Champions, Virat Kohli said that Rohit Sharma is the funniest person he has come across. He added that the best part about him is when he has to address an issue, he will speak in his 'Mumbai-style' language. Virat Kohli cited an example saying that if one wants to say there's a lot of traffic in Lokhandwala (popular Mumbai suburb), Rohit Sharma will say there's a lot of 'that' there in Hindi. Virat Kohli added that Rohit Sharma would leave it to the listener to figure out what he means and added that he will never explain what he is trying to tell since he relies on the other person's smartness to figure the context or feelings with which he said anything.

Virat Kohli also heaped a lot of praise on Rohit Sharma. He said that when Rohit Sharma was bursting onto the international scene, there was a lot of buzz about his arrival so they were curious about what was so special about him as there were other young players as well. He added that when he saw him batting in the 2007 T20 World Cup, he was stunned and decided not to say anything about him again.

Virat Kohli said that when one sees Rohit Sharma play, people are justified to hype him up. He added that he hadn't seen anyone time the ball better than him. The host said that Rohit Sharma always has 1 extra second to play the ball to which Virat Kohli replied with wit saying not 1 but 1.5 seconds.

Here is the episode -

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER