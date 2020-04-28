Virender Sehwag Blames Rahul Dravid For Missing Out On Triple Ton Vs Sri Lanka In 2009

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive batsmen the world had ever seen. Virender Sehwag was nowhere near playing conventional cricket and was completely unorthodox in his batting. However, his unique style of batting didn't stop him from weaving magic on the field.

No matter the format, Virender Sehwag's only rule was to see the ball and hit the ball. The former India opener changed the way Test cricket was played with his explosive batting. Virender Sehwag, who is the only Indian cricketer till date to score two triple centuries, was on course to score another one and become the first batsman in the world to do so. But he fell short by a mere 7 runs. Virender Sehwag had also revealed the reason behind him getting out for 293.

Virender Sehwag blames Rahul Dravid's advice for failing to score third triple hundred

While speaking on a talk show What The Duck, the host asked Virender Sehwag about his equation with Rahul Dravid and how it was like batting with 'The Wall'. Virender Sehwag replied saying that the unique thing about Rahul Dravid was he always used to make him realize about crucial times in a Test match, which was essential since a batsman like Sehwag used to be lost in his own rhythm and play shots naturally. Virender Sehwag added that Rahul Dravid used to ask batsmen to not lose their wicket by reminding them that only a few overs are left before the end of each session.

Virender Sehwag further revealed that it was because of Rahul Dravid's advice that he remained not out on 284 on Day 2 of the third Test against Sri Lanka in 2009 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He added that just before the end of day's play, Rahul Dravid came to him and asked him to see off the last 3-4 overs meticulously so that he can come the next day, start afresh and aim for 300, 400 or 500 as there were still three days to be played.

Virender Sehwag said that he told Rahul Dravid that if he wants him to stay not out then, he would have to play the rest of the overs, which he did. He added that later he thought that if hadn't followed Rahul Dravid's advice for once, he could have scored those 16 runs in three overs himself and completed his triple ton. In the end, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' said that whatever happens, happens for a reason and added that the next day he went to bat, there was a hope of him scoring 300 or even 400 but it wasn't meant to be.

Interestingly, Sehwag also revealed that Sachin Tendulkar had promised him that he would fulfill his wish if he had scored a triple century against Sri Lanka in that match. However, that could not happen and hilariously, it remains Sehwag's regret till date.

Here is the episode -

Virender Sehwag records in international cricket

Virender Sehwag had a staggering career with Team India in terms of numbers and impact both. Virender Sehwag records include two triple-centuries in Test cricket. Throughout his 14-year international journey with the Indian team, Sehwag scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 in 104 Tests and 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs at 35.05. He ended his Test career at a staggering strike-rate of 82.23.

