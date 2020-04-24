Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Brett Lee Wins Twitterati Over With Special Birthday Wish

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all-time and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The Master Blaster has created a plethora of records which are still intact.

Brett Lee wishes Sachin Tendulkar on 47th birthday, calls him a legend

Sachin Tendulkar dominated bowlers from different eras and seldom gave away his wicket cheaply. A bowler had to earn Sachin Tendulkar's wicket. The 47-year old was involved in fierce battles with several bowlers all across the globe. One of the most interesting battles to watch was between Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia speedster Brett Lee.

It was a delight for cricketing fans to see Tendulkar and Brett Lee have a go at each other. Both Tendulkar and Brett Lee were ferocious competitors on the field but off the field, both shared a great camaraderie and had mutual respect for each other. The duo has spoken highly of each other on various occasions.

On Friday, Brett Lee took to Twitter to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Brett Lee called him a legend and wished him a happy birthday. He further wrote that the battles on the field had now ended but friendships will last forever. Let's take a look at Brett Lee's wish for Sachin Tendulkar.

Happy birthday legend @sachin_rt

Even though that the battles on the cricket field have now ceased, the friendships will last forever!

Stay safe mate and have a wonderful celebration 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2K3TdjDtxL — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 24, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: BRETT LEE TWITTER