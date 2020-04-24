Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sehwag Talks About Superstar's Act Of Humanity At 2003 WC

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman of all-time and is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Besides being a prolific cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar also had profound respect for his fans.

ALSO READ | Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar gets a heartfelt tribute from BCCI on 47th birthday, watch

Virender Sehwag reveals a heartfelt incident from 2003 Cricket World Cup

The former India captain has millions of fans across the globe and he acknowledges their love for him. Sachin Tendulkar is known to not disappoint any of his fans when they ask him for an autograph or a photo. It seems like giving his autograph to his fans is a serious business for him. Sachin Tendulkar is never rude or brusque to a fan who approaches him for his autograph. Unlike many other celebrities who scribble expeditiously, Sachin Tendulkar pays utmost attention while giving an autograph to a fan.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Sport in empty stadiums will be disappointing, feels Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's opening partner and former India batsman Virender Sehwag narrated a heartfelt incident on the show Aap Ki Adalat back in 2015. Virender Sehwag spoke in length about how he learned to carry himself off the field with utmost grace just like Sachin Tendulkar does. Virender Sehwag revealed during the 2003 Cricket World Cup when they arrived in Durban and were getting off the team bus there was extreme security.

Virender Sehwag added that there was a handicapped child who was sitting behind the security on a wheelchair. Virender Sehwag further said that Tendulkar, who was sitting at the front got off the bus, went to that child and gave him an autograph and obliged to click a picture with him as well. Virender Sehwag also said that how the rest of his teammates including him didn't even bother to look at the child and got going. Virender Sehwag added that this shows the kind of compassionate and considerate human being he is.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar will not celebrate 47th birthday as mark of respect to COVID-19 warriors

Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag's formidable opening partnerships at 2003 Cricket World Cup

The duo of Tendulkar and Sehwag was a vital cog in India's journey to the 2003 Cricket World Cup final. Both the openers provided solid starts to the Indian team in most of the matches. They shared four 50s and 1 century partnership in the World Cup campaign. Their highest partnership in the tournament came against Sri Lanka.

Sehwag and Tendulkar added 153 runs for the opening stand against the Lankans, while the team made 292. Tendulkar made 97 and Sehwag scored 66 runs.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar is better than Virat Kohli: Ex-England spinner Monty Panesar

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM