Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Harsha Bhogle Pays Unique 6-second Tribute, Twitter Impressed

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most loved commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsh Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

Harsha Bhogle's birthday wish for Sachin Tendulkar melts hearts of many fans

On Friday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday. Harsha Bhogle posted a video from December 2019 where he could be seen speaking at an event. In the video, Harsha Bhogle is saying that he can talk on Sachin Tendulkar for 3 hours if he was permitted to. He added that all he could tell about Sachin Tendulkar was that while he was the master of the game, he behaved like the servant of the game.

#HappyBirthdaySachin. You weren't just a cricketer, you were an emotion. These are difficult times but you still bring joy to many. pic.twitter.com/xG6QBjjfRC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2020

As soon as Harsha Bhogle posted the tweet, the Twitterati started flooding his post with comments. They seemed pretty impressed with Bhogle's commentary and lauded him for the way he described Sachin Tendulkar. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Netizens laud Harsha Bhogle's wish for Sachin Tendulkar

Well Said Harsha , Well Said !!



Sachin is master of the game

But behaves like servant of the game. — Baazigar 🗨️ (@farziBaazigar) April 24, 2020

And as @bhogleharsha would sum it up - "Sachin you were a habit." — Jayesh😎 (@jayeshvk16) April 24, 2020

Sir.. Seems u already talked for 3 Hrs on God in this 6 second clip.. that's d power of ur one liner :-) — Shashank P (@shashankp7186) April 24, 2020

there is no better sentence that captures @sachin_rt personality @bhogleharsha — Amit Singh (@amitit21) April 24, 2020

And no one can even describe him better than you...you both are the masteros in your respective fields — Gaurav Aitwani (@GauravAitwani) April 24, 2020

As always, beautifully expressed Harsha..his unwavering humility and commitment to the sports makes him the finest. — Sayan Goswami (@sa1gos) April 24, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER