Harbhajan Singh Wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek A Speedy Recovery

Harbhajan Singh came forward to wish Abhishek Bachchan and his father speedy recovery after it was confirmed that both Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19. Both Abhishek and his father i.e. the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had informed fans about their condition on Twitter on the night of July 11 and also revealed that they have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital.

'Wish you a speedy recovery': Harbhajan Singh

Meanwhile, the veteran off-spinner took to the micro-blogging site and wished for the Bachchans' well-being.

Wishing you speedy recovery 🙏 https://t.co/akKeNHBCI1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2020

This happened after AB Jr. revealed that he and his father would continue to remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise and urged everyone to remain cautious, be safe, and follow the rules.

Earlier, the 'Dhoom' actor had also confirmed that his better half Aishwariya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya have also been tested positive for COVID-19 and they will be self quarantining at home. He then mentioned that the BMC has been updated on their situation and are doing the needful. Furthermore, the 'Bunty Aur Babli' star added that the rest of the family, including his actress mother Jaya Bachchan have tested negative after which he thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers.

Owing to the security reasons, the dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova where Abhishek was recording for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows with co-star Amit Sadh has been temporarily shut down. Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta recently shared a post and informed fans that the dubbing studio has been temporarily shut after the actor was tested positive.

Amitabh Bachchan was the first to take to his Twitter handle on July 11 evening and share the diagnosis with his millions of fans and followers on social media. In his tweet, the legendary actor revealed that he has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

