Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive, Dubbing Studio Where He Recorded For Web Series Shut

The news of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan being tested coronavirus positive has taken the Internet by storm. The father-son duo informed fans about their condition on Twitter on July 11 night and also revealed that they have been admitted to the hospital. Owing to the security reasons, the dubbing studio in Mumbai's Versova where Abhishek was recording for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows with co-star Amit Sadh has been temperorarily shut down. Film critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta recently shared a post and informed fans that the dubbing studio has been temporarily shut after the actor was tested positive.

Dubbing studio in Mumbai temporarily shut down

Komal took to his Twitter and shared the news with the fans and tweeted that the Sound N Vision dubbing studio where Abhishek Bachchan had dubbed his web show, has been closed temporarily. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh were often snapped by the paparazzi outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai. Sharing his results on Twiter, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that both his father and him got coronavirus positive. Abhishek mentioned that both of them have mild symptoms and have been immediately rushed to the hospital. The actor urged his fans and followers to remain calm and pray for the speedy recovery of both the actors. A health update later from Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that their condition was stable and they were showing symptoms of mild cough and fever.

Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 11, 2020

Apart from Abhishek, Amitabh was the first to take to his Twitter handle on July 11 evening and share the diagnosis with his millions of fans and followers on social media. In his tweet, the legendary actor had revealed that he has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.The hospital officials have issued statements with updates of Amitabh Bachchan's health since Sunday morning and have reassured that the actor is stable, is responding well to the treatment at the hospital, and was able to sleep well on Saturday night. Also, they have informed that the 77-year-old superstar will release 'Medical Bulletin' for his fans twice a day via his own social media handle.

