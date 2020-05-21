Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar Plucking Lemons With Bamboo Stick; Watch Video

On Wednesday, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter for sharing an old video in which former India cricket captain can be seen plucking lemons from a tree using a bamboo stick. Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar are known to be very good friends off the field despite their age gap, having also been instrumental in winning India many cricket matches together in the past. Both the players were also part of the side that won the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

Also Read: Sachin Turns Hair-stylist For Son Arjun, Quips 'as A Father You Need To Do Everything'

Harbhajan Singh shares video of Sachin Tendulkar plucking lemons

Harbhajan Singh tweeted a 29-second video in which Sachin Tendulkar can be heard correcting a man who mistakes lemons for mangoes. Writing a caption for the video, Harbhajan Singh requested the batting maestro to pluck lemons for him as well. Check out Harbhajan Singh's latest tweet -

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Haircut Post: Danielle Wyatt Takes Comical Dig At Arjun Tendulkar

Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar troll ICC

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh both took a dig at International Cricket Council's (ICC) over their modern cricket rules and regulations after ICC posted an image of Tendulkar and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praising the former cricketers and calling them ODI cricket's best-ever opening batting pair.

Also Read: BCCI CEO Claims IPL 2020 With International Stars Possible Post Rainy Season: Report

Reacting to ICC's tweet, Sachin Tendulkar wondered how many more runs he and Ganguly would have scored had the current fielding regulations been in place during their playing days. Following Tendulkar's reply, Harbhajan Singh also gave his opinion regarding the new fielding regulations that modern ODI cricket rules do not promote fair competition between bat and ball and scoring 320-plus runs has become a normal affair.

Also Read IPL 2020 Still Uncertain Despite BCCI Welcoming Government's New Guidelines: Report

Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar's IPL journey

Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Mumbai Indians for 10 years in IPL before moving to Chennai Super Kings in 2018. During his stay with the Mumbai franchise, Harbhajan Singh was a part of the Mumbai Indians' IPL-winning teams in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The Punjab cricketer also led Mumbai Indians to a Champions League title in 2011.

Sachin Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians for 6 years in the IPL before retiring from the sport. During his stay with the Blues from 2008-2013, Tendulkar scored 2334 runs from 78 matches.

(IMAGE: HARBHAJAN SINGH / TWITTER)