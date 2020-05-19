Sachin Turns Hair-stylist For Son Arjun, Quips 'as A Father You Need To Do Everything'

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has added another skill to his list amid the lockdown. As the lockdown forces Indians to stay indoors, the lack of availability of salons and barbers has turned the cricketer into a hairstylist. In his recent video on Instagram, Tendulkar posted a time-lapse of him giving his son Arjun Tendulkar a full-length haircut.

Tendulkar captioned it saying, "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However, the haircut turns out you’ll always be handsome." Tendulkar in his caption also gave a special shout-out to his daughter Sara Tendulkar for being his 'salon assistant'.

This is not the first time the legendary cricketer has displayed his equally legendary hair-cutting skills. Back in April, Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on his social media where he was seen giving himself a haircut. Taking to Instagram, Tendulkar shared pictures of his new haircut and wrote, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts have always enjoyed doing new things." His video had earned a comment from England Women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt who playfully called out Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and asked him why he did not help his father with the haircut.

