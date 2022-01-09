Harbhajan Reveals When Was The Right Time For Him To Call It Quits; 'I Could Not Retire'

Harbhajan Singh last played an international match for India back in March 2016 in an Asia Cup game against UAE but it was not until recently that the off-spinner officially called his time from the game. Speaking about his retirement Harbhajan agreed that his retirement did come in quite late but at the end of the day he is a happy retired cricketer.

"Yes, that feeling has sunk in. I was not really playing international cricket for a long time. Almost five years now. So, in my mind, I thought that I have retired so I have to just take that final call when I have to announce that officially that happened quite late. In the end, I am a retired cricketer. Quite happy, content with the way things have gone for me." The 41-year-old said speaking to ANI.

Harbhajan Singh added that he spoke to his family and close friends before he took the decision and said he could not retire before and now was the right time "Before taking this decision this was obviously there in my mind for a long period of time. I took this decision. I spoke to my wife, my mother and then obviously to my very close friends from my childhood. After speaking to them they said whatever you feel is the right choice for you, just do it. I felt the time was gone I should have retired in 2016/17. I could not retire. I decided this time that this is probably the right time for you to say goodbye to the game that has given me everything in life. So, I spoke to my close ones like my wife, my parents before taking this decision. So, I called the BCCI President and also Jay Shah the secretary and told them about my decision," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan Singh retirement: Harbhajan looks to remain connected with cricket, uncertain of politics

Harbhajan Singh was also asked what he has planned for his future and said he isn't sure about his political plunge and that he would love to continue to remain around the sport. "I will have to sit back and think about what I need to do going forward. I am whatever because of the game. I would love to be around the game. Do something with the game. That is always what is going to be there. I will be continuing to do something or the other to be connected with the game, mentoring one of the IPL teams or doing commentary or doing something to be connected with the game but whether I am doing politics or not at the moment I don't know."

