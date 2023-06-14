Why you're reading this: The Indian cricket team delivered a poor show against Australia in the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final and lost by 209 runs. The Indian batsmen didn't rise up to the occasion and got out playing unnecessary shots. The bowlers also went for a lot of runs and provided the Australian batsmen with many freebies throughout the match. India's bowling helped the Aussie batsmen to settle at the crease and put the pressure back on the Indian team.

3 things you need to know

Team India lost to Australia in the WTC 2023 Final

Australia won the WTC 2023 Final vs India by 209 runs

Team India will lock horns with West Indies starting from July 12, 2023

Team India's poor show in the WTC 2023 Final

Team India made a lot of tactical mistakes from Day 1 of the WTC 2023 Final due to which the Australian team gained advantange pretty early in the match. Australia's lead kept on increasing due to the India's dismal bowling and batting performance. At last, India had to chase down 280 runs on Day 5 with seven wickets left in hand.

Big names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and more also didn't perform as per the expectations and got out in the early phase of the innings. The team felt the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant who have one of the main key players of the team for quite a few years and also performed brilliantly on their last tour to England.

Harbhajan Singh shows the mirror to Team India

Wow😲...Thank god Harbhajan spoke these words infront of Ganguly...Hopefully these words will reach to BCCI officials and they will start preparing good test pitches.#WTCFinals #IndiavsAustralia #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/6cewtiabXq — Sandeep (@UmmaSandeep) June 11, 2023

However, despite all the chaos, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh during a conversation has shown the mirror to the Indian cricket team and said that to win a Test match the team has to work hard on all five days. Harbhajan further added that Team India had given themselves fake confidence by playing on dead pitches on which the ball starts to turn from the first ball. The fast bowlers also don't get a chance to bowl on such pitches and the spinners are used from the very first over.

You can't give yourself that false confidence after playing and winning matches on bad pitches where the ball starts turning from the very first ball. You have to inculcate the habit of working hard for 5 days. Only then will you find yourself better prepared for these big matches. Fast bowlers don't get to bowl much on these pitches, spinners are used from the very first over. There are many things in which we should improve.

The Indian team will now tour West Indies in the month of July for a two-match Test, three-match ODI, and five-match T20 series. The ODI series will be very important for the team considering the 2023 ODI World Cup in the head. The Test series will also be Team India's first challenge in the new cycle of the World Test Championship.