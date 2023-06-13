'Will Make Him Proud': Nathan Lyon Remembers Shane Warne Ahead Of The Ashes 2023

Why you're reading this: The newly-crowned world Test champions Australia are all set to lock horns against England in the upcoming five-match Ashes series. Australia also have the Ashes trophy from the previous edition, where they thrashed England 4-0. Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon remembered Shane Warne ahead of the series. Warne died in March 2022 while holidaying in Thailand.

3 things you need to know

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England will commence on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Playing at home, Australia won the previous edition of the Ashes series 4-0.

This will be the first Ashes series without Shane Warne's presence.

Also Read: 'He Played Exactly As...': Andrew McDonald Praises Warner For His WTC Knock Ahead Of Ashes

Nathan Lyon: 'We will make him proud'

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Lyon took a moment to remember the Australian spin legend, Shane Warne, and hoped to make him proud with their performances. Lyon said the upcoming Ashes series is going to be very different and will have sadness around it due to the absence of Warne.

“It’s going to be very different and have sadness around it, not hearing his voice. He was becoming someone like Richie Benaud behind the mic, with the knowledge that he was able to pass to us and also the public,” Nathan Lyon told ESPN Cricinfo.

“He will be missed like he’s missed every day in the cricket world, but hopefully as Australian cricketers and Australian spinners, we can go out there and make him proud,” he added.

Also Read: James Anderson Shows His Dance Moves To The Kids Ahead Of Much Anticipated Ashes - WATCH

Shane Warne's career

Shane Warne sadly passed away at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack. During his illustrious international career spanning from 1992 to 2007, Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs, claiming a remarkable total of 1001 wickets. Affectionately known as 'Warnie,' the legspinner left an indelible mark on Australian cricket. Post-retirement, he enjoyed success as a popular commentator and cricket expert.

Warne played a pivotal role in Australia's triumph in the 1999 ODI World Cup and was instrumental in their five Ashes victories between 1993 and 2003. His absence in the cricketing world continues to be deeply felt, but Lyon and his fellow Australian cricketers aim to honor Warne's memory by performing admirably in the upcoming Ashes series.

Image: AP