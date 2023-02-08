Harbhajan Singh Gives Befitting Reply To User's 'wise' Comment; 'Waise Rohit Is Very...'

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is about to start on Thursday and many cricket experts have started to predict their playing XI's. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also predicted his playing XI and the main key point and the highlight of his team was that he had excluded vice-captain KL Rahul and included Shubman Gill as the opener.

One big change in Harbhajan's playing XI for 1st Test

In a tweet, Harbhajan revealed his playing XI for the first Test and made a big call to exclude Rahul and start with Shubman.

My Team india 11 for the first

Test

1- Rohit

2-Gill

3-Pujara

4-Virat

5-Surya

6- Jadeja

7-Bharat

8-Ashwin

9-Axar

10- Shami

11- Siraj #INDvsAUS 🏏 what are ur thoughts guys ? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2023

'Wise nahi Hota .. vice hota hai ..'

After Harbhajan declared his playing XI, many reactions from the fans also started coming. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Where is wise captain" to which Harbhajan replied, "Wise nahi Hota .. vice hota hai .. waise Rohit is very wise captain." The user was apparently pointing toward Rahul, who is Team India's vice-captain in the series.

The tweet was later deleted by the user.

Talking about Harbhajan's selection, he had already explained in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel why he would pick Shubman Gill ahead of KL Rahul. Harbhajan speaking on his YouTube channel had said,

"The opening partnership is the most important thing. Openers set the tone in any series. According to me, India's openers in the Australia series should be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. The form he is in, Gill is on another level. Even though KL Rahul is a top player, his stats in 2022 are not favouring him at the moment. Whereas Gill is in the form of his life. He has shattered multiple records in recent months."

Throwing weight behind Gill during the discussion, Harbhajan highlighted the batting stats of the Indian opener. In India's previous home assignment, opener Gill became the fifth Indian to score centuries across all formats of the game. “If Team India wants to win this Test series, then Shubman Gill should open with Rohit Sharma."

KL Rahul had been an integral part of the Indian Test team for a long time and has been a permanent opener since 2021. He has played many match-winning innings and has also captained Team India in the last series. Shubman Gill has also performed well in the limited-overs format and scored a century in his last Test against Bangladesh.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on 9th February in Nagpur.