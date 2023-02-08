Will Shubman Gill And Suryakumar Yadav Play In IND Vs AUS 1st Test? Rohit Sharma Responds

With the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia inching closer, many debates have opened up regarding the pitches and Team India's playing XI in the first Test. There has been a debate ahead of the first Test that Shubman Gill will play ahead of vice captain KL Rahul and will Suryakumar Yadav make his Test debut or not.

Rohit said: 'but we have not decided whom....'

Rohit Sharma ahead of the first Test while addressing the press conference gave his remarks on the ongoing debates. Rohit said, “Shubman has been in supreme form, he has scored a lot of big hundreds, on the other hand, SKY has shown what he brings to the range, but we have not decided whom we will go with."

The first Test has already gained a lot of attention due to the intense rivalry between the two nations on the cricket field and the pitch debate which has raged ahead of the Nagpur Test. Australia batsman Steve Smith has already said that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now way less than the Ashes.

Ahead of the first Test, Steve Smith had said while playing a practice game on the 2017 tour BCCI had served green top pitches instead of spin friendly wickets. Smith's remarks were later considered as mind games ahead of the first Test.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is very important for Team India considering the World Test Championship final. Team India needs to win the series by at least a margin of two matches if they want to confirm their place in the World Test Championship final which is scheduled to happen in June 2023 at The Oval.

The first Test will be played from 9th February in Nagpur.