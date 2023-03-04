Harbhajan Singh Names 'future' Superstar Of Indian Cricket; 'This Boy Is Here To Stay'

Amid the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, some cricketing action is happening in the domestic circuit as well, where the Rest of India and Madhya Pradesh are squaring off for the Irani Cup. In the match-up Rest of India are currently in the driver's seat, courtesy of the first innings total of 484 and MP falling short at 294. Harbhajan Singh, who is a keen observer of Indian cricket is apparently updated with what's happening in the Irani Cup and has evidently picked a name on whose shoulders the future of India's cricket will rest.

Impressed with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal's performances in the first innings of the Irani Cup, Harbhajan Singh has come out on Twitter to express his delight with the batsmen. Easwaran and Jaiswal scored respective tons in the first innings and now are at the end of praise from the 'Turbanator'. "Abhimanyu Easwaran Making Every Opportunity Count. 154 In Irani Cup Yashasvi Jaiswal Brilliant Knock Of 213, This Boy Is Here To Say. Future Of Indian Cricket Is In Safe Hands"

Irani Cup 2023: MP vs ROI

After winning the toss, the Rest of India decided to bat first at the Captain Roop Singh Cricket Stadium. ROI did not get off to the best of starts as Mayank Agarwal fell cheaply after scoring just 2 runs on the board. Following that, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal got things rolling and amassed a huge partnership of 371 runs. Both got out at the same time. Easwaran scored a mammoth 154-run knock, whereas Jaiswal registered an exceptional 213 runs. After this wickets fell at regular intervals and ROI ended up getting 484 in the first innings. In reply, MP endured a horrible start with 3 wickets going down within the first 15 runs. Yash Dubey and Harsh Gawli stood out in the MP's innings. Gawli scored 54 runs whereas Dubey went on to score 109 runs. Despite the century by Dubey, MP could only put up 294 on board. In their second innings, ROI are in a commanding position. ROI's second innings ended at 246, to end up setting a target of 437 runs for MP. Chasing the target MP are 20/1 after 5 overs.