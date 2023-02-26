'There Are Other Players Also'; Virender Sehwag Hilariously Trolls Harbhajan Singh - WATCH

Recently former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh made an appearance as guests in an IPL show and became the disseminators of laughter. The two were involved in a friendly back and forth over the topic of Singh's pick for next superstar of India cricket. Both the stalwarts presented their sense of humour on live tv.

The discussion topic of the show was "Who will be the most incredible superstars of the future." To which Harbhajan gave his pick, "Mere liye Arshdeep. Arshdeep mujhe lagta hai ki... aaj ka Arshdeep aur agle 5 saalo mein, aur better hoga (For me Arshdeep. I think the Arshdeep of today will get even better in the next five years)," said Harbhajan.

Responding to Harbhajan, Sehwag said, "Punjab k alawa bhi players hain (There are players outside Punjab as well)."However, Harbhajan came up with an apt response, leaving everyone, including former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, splits. To this, Harbhajan gave an apt response and said, "Nai Punjab ke alawa bhi hai par pratibha ki baat ho rahi hai to vo to mujhe wahi dikh rahi hai (There are others as well apart from Punjab, but here we are talking about talent, and I can see that there only)."

Sehwag and Harbhajan's camaraderie

While they are on opposite ends here, both shared a common goal for the longest part of their careers when they played together for India. Both players made their debut for India around the same time in international cricket and also witnessed each other turning into match winners together. Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag were in the world cup winning teams of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and ICC World Cup 20211. After calling in their time, both have adapted to other roles associated with cricket. Most of the time they offer their experience to the young brigade as pundits of the game and other times they mark their presence in the commentary panel. Fans also seemingly enjoy the wits of two.