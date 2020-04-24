Harbhajan Singh Makes Huge Statement About Team India's Over-reliance On Its Top-order

Harbhajan Singh, in a recent Instagram live session, said that Team India is over-dependent on its top-order batsmen, especially in the case of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The former top spinner further stressed his point and added that if the star batsmen fail to deliver then the Men In Blue struggle to get going as India suffered defeats in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final and 2019 World Cup semi-final when their top-order was back in the pavilion before five overs.

READ: 'He Knew 2019 World Cup Was The Last': Harbhajan On Dhoni's Comeback

Harbhajan Singh on Indian top-order

"The current Indian side is dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The side does not have much confidence, there are good players but once Virat and Rohit get out, 70 percent of matches we tend to lose. There is a lack of self-belief," Harbhajan said in an Instagram Live session with Rohit Sharma

READ: ICC CEC Meeting: FTP Set For Complete Overhaul, World Test C'ship Cycle Set To Be Severely Affected

'Need to find more match-winners'

"In our times, we had a lot of trust and belief. If the top three of the current Indian side are dismissed, then we have problems in winning matches, you need to find more watch winners. You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semi-finals, if you had 3-4 guys performing, we would have won the World Cup," Harbhajan said in the live session.

'Dhoni does not want to play'

When an Instagram user asked the duo when will Dhoni return to the field, Rohit replied: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him."

On the other hand, Harbhajan said: "You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours."

READ: Karthik Has No Qualms Playing In Empty Stadiums, Says 'grew Up' Playing Without Crowd

READ: Sport In Empty Stadiums Will Be Disappointing, Feels Sachin Tendulkar

(With ANI Inputs; Image Courtesy: AP)