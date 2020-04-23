'He Knew 2019 World Cup Was The Last': Harbhajan On Dhoni's Comeback

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that former skipper MS Dhoni does not want to make a comeback in the team. Meanwhile, the veteran stumper was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29, but has now been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

Harbhajan in an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma revealed that the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand was Dhoni's last match and he will not return to the side now.

When an Instagram user asked the duo when will Dhoni return to the field, Rohit replied: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him."On the other hand, Harbhajan said: "You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours."

Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India's matches in the high-profile tournament. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

Ashish Nehra Picks MS Dhoni Over Rohit Sharma As The Greatest Captain

Ashish Nehra has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is 'the greatest captain'. Nehra was a part of Team India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph at the Wankhede Stadium under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

During a recent interaction on the cricket segment hosted by the official broadcasters of the IPL, the former medium pacer went on to say that Dhoni is the greatest captain as he had played under the former for Chennai Super Kings in the 2014 edition of the tournament. Meanwhile, the veteran bowler also added that he has played under MSD in the national team as well. However, Nehra did not pick Rohit Sharma who has led Mumbai Indians to four IPL title triumphs. But, he justified the reason for it by saying that he has never played under the 'Hitman'.

