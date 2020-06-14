Harbhajan Singh Says He Didn't Like Ponting's Attitude During 2008 Sydney Test; Here's Why

Harbhajan Singh has come forward and revealed that Australian skipper Ricky Ponting acted like an umpire himself during that infamous Sydney Test match in January 2008 where the 'Monkeygate' incident had taken place. Kumble was the Test captain back then.

It so happened that star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and all-rounder Andrew Symonds were involved in a heated exchange during that contest and when Bhajji had used a cuss word in Hindi, the Australians misunderstood him and thought that he had racially abused Symonds by calling him a 'Monkey'.

READ: 'Can't Believe This!' Yuvraj Singh Expresses Grief Over Sushant Rajput's Sudden Demise

'When I talk about the 2008 Test...': Harbhajan Singh

While interacting with the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Aakash Chopra on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan went on to say when he talks about the 2008 Test against Australia in Sydney, he reckons in that match, Ricky Ponting was the umpire himself, he was claiming catches and then was pronouncing the verdict. He then mentioned that Australians say what happens on the ground should stay on the ground, but the incident that happened between himself and Andrew Symonds went beyond the ground.

Apart from the 'Monkeygate' scandal, the Test match was also known for some horrendous umpiring where all the decisions had gone against India and in favour of the hosts which eventually cost the Anil Kumble-led side the match. Nonetheless, a spirited Indian team settled scores when they beat Ponting & Co. in the following Test match at Perth.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Sachin Tendulkar 'shocked', Mourns Loss Of 'talented' Actor

(Image Courtesy: PTI)