Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Sachin Tendulkar 'shocked', Mourns Loss Of 'talented' Actor

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his condolences on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on Sunday.



Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin mentioned that he was shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Master Blaster then mentioned that the 'Shuddh Desi Romance' actor was such a young and talented actor. Tendulkar then expressed his condolences to his family and friends and prayed for the deceased actor's soul.

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020



Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career



Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.