Harbhajan Singh Says It Is Not An Issue Even If IPL 2020 Does Not Take Place

Harbhajan Singh has come forward and said that the IPL 2020 should be called off if the COVID-19 threat remains. The 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Harbhajan was retained by the three-time winners CSK for the 2020 edition.

READ: Sourav Ganguly 'optimistic' About IPL In 2020; Pens Important Letter To BCCI Affiliates



'Only when things are safe': Harbhajan Singh

While interacting on the cricket segment of a news channel, Bhajji went on to say that he really wants the IPL to happen but only when things are safe not just for him but for everybody associated with the tournament. He then mentioned that there are about 200-300 people on the ground whenever a match is played and the safety of everyone present should be taken care of.

The veteran offie then added that even if there is a 1% chance of the threat of spreading COVID-19 from one anyone of the persons, then IPL should be further postponed. He said it is not an issue even if the IPL does not take place this year as saving lives is more important and if the virus spreads through the IPL then the tournament should not happen and should only take place when things are safe.

The 2011 World Cup winner was associated with Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2017 and was a part of the squad that had won three titles (2013, 2015, and 2017 ). MI had released him during the 2018 IPL Auctions where he was brought by the Chennai Super Kings.CSK won their third IPL crown in 2018 and had finished as the runners-up last season after losing to Mumbai in an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

READ: VVS Laxman Lauds Irfan Pathan For Retaining His Fierce Passion For The Game Of Cricket

'We are optimistic': Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President on Wednesday had written a letter to the Presidents and Secretaries of all the affiliated members of India's apex cricketing body regarding the resumption of domestic and international cricket post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing an update about the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) which was scheduled to start from March 29 but has been indefinitely postponed, Ganguly said that BCCI is working on "all possible" options to ensure that the IPL is staged this year.