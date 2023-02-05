Harbhajan Singh Reveals What Team India Needs To Do Against Australia To Reach WTC Final

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday revealed what Team India needs to do to qualify for the upcoming World Test Championship final. Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan said India must win the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia in order to make it to the final of the World Test Championship. Harbhajan also laid out multiple scenarios in which India can qualify for the marquee event, which is slated to be held later this year in England.

Harbhajan said India must win the series against Australia by a margin of 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Harbhajan predicted a final between India and Australia, saying the Rohit Sharma-led side is favourites to win the upcoming Test series against the Kangaroos. He further pointed out that there is another Test series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which can hamper India's chances of reaching the WTC final.

The former India cricketer, however, said that even if Sri Lanka manages to win the contest it will be difficult for them to qualify because of India's high chances of winning its series against India. Harbhajan backed India to win against Australia, saying that the conditions and surfaces are well suited for the team to do well and qualify for the WTC final.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. The Australian team is currently staying and training in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the Indian team is preparing at the Vidarbha State Cricket Association (VSCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Full squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: AP/Twitter/BCCI