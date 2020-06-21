Harbhajan Singh Says Spin Legend Anil Kumble Is India's 'greatest Match-winner'

Harbhajan Singh came forward and hailed Anil Kumble as the greatest match-winner in the history of Indian Cricket. Kumble is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 619 scalps. Only Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne (709) are ahead of him.

'The greatest match-winner India has ever produced': Harbhajan Singh

While speaking to Sportstar, Harbhajan went on to say that in his view, the spin legend was the greatest ever who played for India and that he is probably the greatest match-winner India has ever produced. Bhajji then mentioned that people used to say he did not spin the ball, but he showed that if one had the heart, they could get batsmen out regardless of whether the ball spun or not.

The 2011 World Cup-winner then added that if anyone has half the competitiveness that the Karnataka cricketer had, he would become a champion. Furthermore, the veteran spinner added that he is lucky to have played with Kumble for so many years and that he was an unbelievably committed player.

Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh have won many Test matches for India both at home and overseas. The Karnataka cricketer has 619 Test scalps. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Aussie sensation Shane Warne (709) respectively. 'Jumbo' had bid adieu to international cricket in 2008. He is currently a commentator/analyst and a former coach of Team India.

Bhajji, on the other hand, has 417 wickets in the longest format. Even the Punjab cricketer is currently working as a commentator/analyst. He represents Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Even though Harbhajan had last played for India in 2016, he is yet to officially announce his retirement from international cricket.

