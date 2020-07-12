Harbhajan Singh Backs Sachin Tendulkar's Appeal On DRS For Removal Of Umpire's Call

Harbhajan Singh has backed Sachin Tendulkar's call to remove Umpire's call in the Decision Review System (DRS). Sachin had earlier spoken about a change that needs to be implemented in the DRS.

'I agree with you': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Bhajji wrote that he agrees with his senior as well as former Indian and Mumbai Indians team-mate and mentioned that if the ball is touching the stump or kissing the Stumps it should be given out and it does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket. The 2011 World Cup winner then added that a few rules should be changed for the betterment of the game and this is one of those.

Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct.. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the Stumps it should be given out..It does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should b changed in the game for betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those https://t.co/m1PfaIpR8y — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2020

Tendulkar's aggressive take on DRS

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took an unusual and aggressive line of approach as he delivered his verdict on the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in modern-day cricket and said that technology should be used progressively. In a discussion with West Indies legend Brian Lara on social media, Sachin Tendulkar pointed out the need to do away with the 'umpire's call' decision when the team opts for a review and that it should be given out, irrespective of the percentage of the ball hitting the stumps if the delivery was going on to hit the timber.

Further, the Master Blaster said that it was essential to use technology for the good of the game and that there should be no in-between's when a decision was being referred by either sides. "That's the motive of using technology in cricket. As we know technology isn't 100% right but neither are humans," he added on the social networking site alongside a video of him and West Indies legend great Brian Lara on their discussion on DRS.

"One thing I don't agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they've been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50% of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned.

"The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is because they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over; just like in tennis - it's either in or out, there's nothing in between," he said in the video.

